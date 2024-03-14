Toonami to Air Dragon Ball Z Kai Marathon in Honor of Late Creator Akira Toriyama

8 episodes air on Saturday programming block

Toonami

'sprogramming block announced onon Monday that it will air a marathon of theanime in honor ofmanga creator's recent death will air eight episodes starting at 2:00 a.m. EDT on Saturday (effectively, Sunday).

Toriyama died on March 1 due to acute subdural hematoma. He was 68. His family held a private funeral.

Toriyama followed up his first serialized manga, Dr. Slump , with Dragon Ball , which ran from 1984 to 1995, and is still inspiring manga and anime sequels and spinoffs today. The manga's Dragon Ball anime adaptation, its sequel Dragon Ball Z , and its other numerous sequels and anime films are equally as well-known as the manga, and its hero Goku has become a character known throughout the world.

Most recently, Toriyama was working closely with the production for the Dragon Ball Daima anime series, the most recent anime series based on Dragon Ball , and is credited for the new anime's story and character designs.

Dragon Ball Z Kai (known as just Dragon Ball Kai in Japan) condenses the 1989-1996 Dragon Ball Z anime series to more closely follow Toriyama's Dragon Ball manga. The series features digital high-definition remastering, a re-recorded soundtrack, and select scenes updated with new effects or re-animated footage. The 2009-2011 run of Dragon Ball Z Kai covered from the Saiyan Saga to the Android Cell Saga. The series' second run aired from April 2014 to June 2015, and covered the Majin Buu Saga. The second run is also known as Dragon Ball Z : The Final Chapters.