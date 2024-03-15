Fate/Strange Fake Novels End With 10th Volume

Series' 9th volume released on March 8

Image via Amazon © Ryohgo Narita, Type-Moon, Kadokawa

The ninth novel volume of'sspinoff story revealed on March 8 that the series will end with its next volume.

Narita noted in his afterword that he decided to adjust the novels' finale after deciding to write the story of the ninth volume and the last volume at the same time.

Narita ( Baccano! , Durarara!! ) first published the Fake/states night story as an April Fool's joke in 2008. Narita then developed the story as a Fate/strange Fake supplement for the Type-Moon Ace Vol. 2 magazine, before launching a full-fledged light novel series with illustrations by Shizuki Morii in January 2015. Morii has also been simultaneously drawing the manga adaptation.

The novel inspired a television anime special titled Fate/strange Fake -Whispers of Dawn- , which was announced at the Aniplex Online Fest 2022 in September 2022. Its scheduled December 31, 2022 airing was delayed due to production issues. The anime held its English dub world premiere at Anime Expo on July 1, 2023, followed by its Japanese television premiere the following day on July 2. The special is available on Crunchyroll now with an English dub .

Source: Fate/strange Fake novel volume 9





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.