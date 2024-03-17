Anime Boston 2024 Hosts Yuya Hirose, Yuki Watanabe as Guests of Honor

Event takes place on March 29-31

Image via Yuya Hirose's Twitter account

The staff ofannounced on Friday that the 2024 event will hostand' Yuki Watanabe as Guests of Honor in association with

Hirose portrays Yuki Wakura in Chained Soldier , Yuta Hibiki in SSSS.GRIDMAN , Alto Goldfield in Kinsō no Vermeil , and Isumi Haruka in IDOLiSH7 . Watanabe has worked on the production of the Ultraman series. He has also worked with Hirose on the production of SSSS.GRIDMAN and Chained Soldier .

This will be both personalities' first appearance in the United States.

The event will also host Japanese voice actress Yukana .

The event will also host musician and composer HIZAI with vocalist Kaya and Japanese band Queen Bee . Anime Boston confirmed on Twitter that there will be no additional costs for concerts at the event.

Anime Boston will be held on March 29-31, 2024.



Source: Press release