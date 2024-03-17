Fatal Fury City of the Wolves Fightng Game's Trailers Reveal New & Returning Characters, English & Japanese Cast. Early 2025 Release

New character Preecha joins returning series characters

SNK unveiled a new announcement and character trailer for Fatal Fury City of the Wolves , its upcoming new fighting game in its Fatal Fury/Garou series, during the SNK World Championship event on Sunday. The trailers reveal returning characters Terry Bogard, Rock Howard, Tizoc, Hotaru Futaba, as well as the new character Preecha, the game's early 2025 release date, the game's English and Japanese cast, and previews the game's new mechanics.

Announcement Trailer:



Character Trailer (English):



Character Trailer (Japanese):



The game will have a playable demo at this year's EVO Japan tournament, which will take place at the Ariake GYM-EX in Tokyo on April 27 to 29.

© SNK CORPORATION

SNK

announced the new game at the EVO fighting game tournament in 2022. It is the first new game in more than two decades since the last installment.

Fatal Fury (known as Garō Densetsu in Japan) is one of SNK 's most iconic fighting game franchises, and is the origin of some of the company's most recognizable characters, including Terry Bogard, Andy Bogard, Mai Shiranui, Blue Mary, Geese Howard, and more. Fatal Fury: King of Fighters debuted in arcades in 1991, and the latest installment, Garou: Mark of the Wolves , debuted in 1999. SNK 's separate fighting game franchise The King of Fighters initially began as a crossover fighter for SNK 's Fatal Fury and Art of Fighting franchises, and their characters have been mainstays in the long-running series until today.

The series inspired the Fatal Fury: Legend of the Hungry Wolf OVA in 1992, Fatal Fury 2: The New Battle OVA in 1993, and Fatal Fury: The Motion Picture in 1994. All three feature Masami Ōbari 's character designs, with Ōbari also directing the third anime. Discotek Media has released all three anime.

