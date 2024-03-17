News
Kawagoe Boys Sing Original TV Anime Gets Stage Play Adaptation in June
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
A website opened on Friday and revealed that the Kawagoe Boys Sing original television anime will get a stage play adaptation, titled Butai: Kawagoe Boys Sing -Kassai no Choir- (Stage: Kawagoe Boys Sing -Choir of Cheers-), that will run from June 22-30 at the Theater H in Tokyo.
Fumiya Matsuzaki (A3!, Danganronpa 2, xxxHOLiC, Requiem of the Rose King, Chainsaw Man stage plays) is directing the play, and Yuniko Ayana (Given, Digimon Adventure tri. films) is writing the screenplay. Yuki Kanesaka, one of the anime's music composers, is in charge of the stage play's main theme song.
The stage play stars:
- Toshiyuki Someya as Haruo Hibiki
- Hikaru Imamaki as Tenshi Dei (a.k.a Danbocchi)
- Yūsuke Takemoto as Hiroshi Yazawa (a.k.a. Ei-chan)
- Shō Katō as Shuji Shiratori (a.k.a. Tori-chan)
- Kazan Yokoyama as Kaito Kobashi (a.k.a. IT)
- Haruto Sakuraba as Shizuo Barato (a.k.a. Otome)
- Akito Teshima as Jin Adachi
- Ikumi Isaka as Kō Hyūga
- Tōru Isono as Shin Hyūga
- Ren Takanashi as Tomo Hakase (a.k.a. Hakase)
- Joel Shōhei as Curtis Suzuki (a.k.a. Magic)
- Yuta Kashizawa as Michiru Morimura
The anime's staff describes the story:
“Sing in front of people, for me…”, I want to do it but I can't. The former member of the choir, Dei Tenshi, has shut himself inside of “Danbocchi”, which is set in his house, and has been quietly singing alone.
The former orchestra conductor Haruo Hibiki suddenly appeared in front of Tenshi, who was having his normal school day routine. Tenshi's ordinary everyday life went into total chaos after he met Haruo…!
Haruo was an up-and-coming conductor once, but he was kicked out of the orchestra because of his problematic nature. He was given an opportunity to come back to the orchestra again only if he can achieve certain conditions. The condition was to make a choir club to win the first prize of the “national boys choir competition” with a new set of boys from Kawagoe School. Tenshi and other boys were pushed to join the choir club due to the strong pressure, passion and ego from Haruo.
Haruo has a serious personality disorder, is childish, can't read people, and can't help but saying nasty things to others. The new members of the choir have a tough time dealing with Haruo, but they also start to be fascinated by Haruo's coaching skills and are drawn into the world of choir.
After encountering the numerous strong opponents in the competition, how will Kawagoe School boys choir club succeed to be the no.1 at the competition?! The comedy with energetic youth with many soulful choir songs starts.
Jun Matsumoto (Brothers Conflict) directed the anime at evg in collaboration with Telecom Animation Film. The "Kawagoe School Literary Club" is credited with overseeing the series scripts. Ebimo (High Card) drafted the original character designs, and Haru Watanabe (Animation director, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders) adapted those designs for animation. Yuki Kanesaka (Dr. Stone), Shin Rizumu, and Junko Yokoyama composed the music. Hiromi Kikuta (Haikyu!!) directed the sound at dugout. Artist Kaco performed the anime's opening theme song.
Sources: Butai: Kawagoe Boys Sing -Kassai no Choir- stage play's website, Comic Natalie