Stardust Telepath Manga Gets Live-Action Show Starring AKB48 Idols

TV Tokyo announced on Sunday that Rasuko Ōkuma 's Stardust Telepath ( Hoshikuzu Telepath ) manga is inspiring a live-action television series starring members of the idol group AKB48 . The half-hour weekly series will premiere on TV Tokyo on June 25. The staff at TV Tokyo and the company Dub will hold auditions to select which members of AKB48 will appear in the show.

The story follows a shy girl named Umika who is afraid of speaking with others and has trouble making friends. One day, a transfer student named Yū appears. As it turns out, she is a (self-professed) alien who can read others' feelings by touching her forehead against theirs.

The manga also inspired an anime that premiered on October 9, 2023.

The 4-panel manga debuted in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara magazine in May 2019, and began its serialization that July. Houbunsha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on September 27.

The manga was nominated for Best Printed Manga in the seventh "Next Manga Awards" (Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō) in 2021.

