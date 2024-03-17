'Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included' Anime Previews Ending Theme in TV Ad

The Nikkatsu Animation YouTube channel began streaming a short commercial on Saturday for the television anime of matoba 's Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included ( One Room, Hi Atari Futsū, Tenshi Tsuki. ) manga, which previews the ending theme song "Sunny Canvas" by SoundOrion .

Yui Ogura performs the anime's opening theme song "Kimiiro no Kiseki" (The Miracle in the Color of You).

The anime will exclusively begin streaming in Japan on the ABEMA service on March 30, one week before its television premiere. The anime will then premiere on Tokyo MX on April 6 at 10:00 p.m. (9:00 a.m. EDT), on BS NTV later that day, on Kansai TV and AT-X on April 7, and on TV Aichi on April 9.

The anime stars:

Yen Press publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Shintaro Tokumitsu is a high schooler living all alone, but things take an unexpected turn when a girl named Towa shows up on his balcony! Not only is she incredibly pure and sweet, but there's something different about her-something...divine. Just who is Shintaro's new roommate, and what adorable high jinks lie in store?!

Kenta Ōnishi ( The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter , Marine Shukkō!! ) is directing the anime at the studio Okuru to Noboru . Shogo Yasukawa ( Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma , Hyperdimension Neptunia , UQ Holder! ) is supervising and writing the series scripts, and Yuya Uetake ( The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter ) is designing the characters. TRYTONELABO's Shunsuke Takizawa ( The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You , 100% Pascal-sensei , My Girlfriend is Shobitch ) is composing the music.

The manga launched in Square Enix 's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine on September 12, 2020, and Square Enix published the manga's sixth compiled book volume in October 2023. Yen Press published the fourth volume in December 2023.