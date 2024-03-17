The Fable TV Anime Reveals Theme Songs in 2 New Videos

This year's 16th issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine announced on Monday that ALI is performing the opening theme song "Professionalism feat. Prajñā" and UmedaCypher is performing the ending theme song "Odd Numbers" for the television anime adaptation of Katsuhisa Minami 's The Fable manga.

The official site for the anime is also streaming two new promotional videos that previews both songs.

Image via The Fable anime's Twitter account © 南勝久・講談社／アニメ「ザ・ファブル」製作委員会

The anime will premiere on April 6 and air for two continuous(quarters of a year).

After the first episode airs on April 6 at 24:55 (effectively April 7), all episodes will be available at once on Disney+ worldwide. Disney+ Japan also stated all episodes will stream all at once on the service exclusively worldwide starting on April 7.

The anime will star:

Ryousuke Takahashi ( Armored Trooper Votoms , Phoenix , Ozma ) is directing the anime at Tezuka Productions . Sci-fi writer Yūya Takashima is writing and overseeing the series scripts, and Mayumi Morita ( Black Jack TV , Vampire Knight ) is also writing the scripts. Character designers include Hisama Kinoshita , Saki Hasegawa , and Junichi Hayama .

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the original manga in English, and it describes the series:

When you're the infamous "genius killer" hitman The Fable, many things come easy. Being a normal person, however, isn't one of them. In fact, being told that he can't kill anyone for a while may just be the hardest job he's ever taken...

Minami launched the original manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine in November 2014, and ended the series in November 2019. The manga has 22 volumes. The series won Best General Manga at the 41st annual Kodansha awards in 2017.

The original manga inspired two live-action films, which opened in Japan in June 2019 and June 2021, respectively.

Minami launched the The Fable: The Second Contact manga as a sequel to The Fable in July 2021. The manga ended its serialization on July 1. The manga serves as the "second part" to the overall manga franchise. Kodansha released the manga's ninth and final volume on November 6.