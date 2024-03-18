Exclusive: Titan Manga Releases Corpse Blade Manga in English on October 15

Image courtesy of Titan Manga

Corpse Blade

Shikabane-Gatana

' Titan Manga imprint announced on Monday that it has licensed's) manga. The publisher will release the first volume of the manga in English on October 15. The manga is available for pre-order on Amazon , Barnes & Noble, Books A Million, and Forbidden Planet in the U.K.

Titan Manga describes its story:

For fans of zombie and battle manga, two deadly teens must cut down the undead for a hope at a normal life! Armed with a gun and the mysterious Corpse Blade can Tsutsuki save his sister? The first volume in the legendary Corpse Blade series, an action packed romp through a zombie infested Tokyo! School, chores, killing the undead — all in an average day for Tsuranuki Tsutsuki! After his sister is kidnapped by the zombies, this middle schooler sets out to save her, becoming handy with a gun — but he won't be alone, as he encounters another kid on a quest, a mysterious high school girl who can command the awesome power of the Corpse Blade!

Segawa launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine in June 2020 and ended it in November 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's third compiled book volume in January 2022.

Segawa previously published the supernatural action manga Ga-Rei from 2006 to 2010 and Kadokawa published the series in 12 compiled volumes. The now defunct JManga app previously distributed the series in English, and now all volumes are available in English on Kadokawa 's BookWalker service.

The manga inspired the Ga-Rei: Zero prequel television anime in 2008 and Funimation released the series on home video in North America.

The manga creator then launched the "afterschool psychic action" series titled Tokyo ESP in Monthly Shōnen Ace in 2010, and ended it in July 2016. Kadokawa published 16 compiled book volumes for Tokyo ESP . Vertical published the manga in two-in-one omnibus volumes in North America. An anime adaptation of the manga premiered in July 2014.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.