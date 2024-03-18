Shimekiri Mae ni wa Yuri ga Hakadoru Manga Starts Final Chapter

Manga adaptation launched in October 2021

Image via Amazon Japan © Saki Sakida, Manatsu Suzuki, U35, Yomi Hirasaka

Square Enix 's Manga UP! platform published the first part of the final chapter of Saki Sakida and Manatsu Suzuki 's manga adaptation of Yomi Hirasaka 's Shimekiri Mae ni wa Yuri ga Hakadoru (Making Progress on Yuri Before the Deadline) light novel series on March 16.

The "girls-love comedy" story centers on Ayu Shirakawa, who has run away from home. Through her cousin Miyako, Ayu is introduced to the author Yukari Ebiwara (penname Hikari Ebiwara), and starts a part time job as her caretaker. Yukari often slacks off by playing games and going on trips, but Ayu really enjoys her new everyday life. And as the two live together and grow closer, Ayu starts to have feelings she never had before.

Sakida and Suzuki launched the manga adaptation in Square Enix 's Monthly Big Gangan magazine on October 2021.

The novel series features illustrations by U35 . The second volume shipped in October 2021.

Hirasaka's previous novels that inspired television anime and several manga series include Haganai: I Don't Have Many Friends and A Sister's All You Need. .

