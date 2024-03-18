News
Takaya Kagami's Dai Densetsu no Yūsha no Densetsu Sequel Light Novel Resumes Serialization, Starts Final Arc
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Writer Takaya Kagami revealed on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Sunday that his Dai Densetsu no Yūsha no Densetsu sequel light novel series will resume serialization in Kadokawa's Dragon Magazine May issue on Tuesday, and it will also signal the start of the novel series' final arc. There was no previous announcement regarding the series going on hiatus.
伝説の勇者の伝説— 鏡貴也ー終わりのセラフ 、伝勇伝 (@kagamitakaya) March 17, 2024
ドラゴンマガジンの表紙で、長編再開！！
もうすぐ発売ー！
特集ページもいっぱい。
表紙になるの最後な気がするから、みんなで買い占めてね！
あとみんなに伝勇伝再開を拡散して欲しい！再集結！！
最終章が始まるよ！ pic.twitter.com/0t9jdoOMSy
Dai Densetsu no Yūsha no Densetsu is the sequel to Kagami's original Densetsu no Yūsha no Densetsu (The Legend of the Legendary Heroes) light novel series. The original series ran for 11 volumes from 2002 to 2006, and Kagami released the first volume of Dai Densetsu no Yūsha no Densetsu in 2007.
Kagami also wrote the 11-volume short story collection series Toriaezu Densetsu no Yūsha no Densetsu from 2002 to 2007, and the eight-volume Shin Denyūden: Kakumei-hen - Ochita Kuroi Yūsha no Densetsu novel spinoffs from 2007 to 2013. Saori Toyota illustrates the novels.
The novels inspired a television anime adaptation covering the original novel series in 2010. Funimation licensed the series and streamed the series as it aired in Japan. The company also released the anime on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in 2012. Funimation describes the anime:
Ryner is not your typical soldier. Cursed with a mysterious, deadly power - the Alpha Stigma - he has been called a monster his entire life. His beautiful partner, Ferris, is a lethal warrior with wits as sharp as her blade. Together they search for the Hero Relics, mystical artifacts that give their owners devastating supernatural abilities, to help their king give hope to a country plagued by political corruption.
When they cross arms with a pair of dangerous hunters who wield several of the ancient armaments, Ferris faces Ryner in his most volatile state. As enemies wait in the shadows and blood is spilled amidst a constant threat of mutiny, for these heroes, one move could spark a war.
The novels also inspired the Nantonaku Densetsu no Yūsha no Densetsu manga series by series illustrator Saori Toyota that was compiled into one book volume. Hiroko Nagakura drew a nine-volume manga adaptation from 2008 to 2012. Takaya Kagami drew a four-volume adaptation of Shin Denyūden: Kakumei-hen - Ochita Kuroi Yūsha no Densetsu from 2010 to 2012, as well as the two-volume Densetsu no Yūsha no Densetsu Revision manga from 2010 to 2011.
Source: Takaya Kagami's X/Twitter account
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.