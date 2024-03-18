The Bottom-Tier Baron's Accidental Rise to the Top Manga Ends

Manga adaptation launched in October 2020

Image via Amazon Japan © Manzi Mazi, Parabora, Falmaro, Overlap

Overlap 's Comic Gardo platform published the final chapter of Manzi Mazi , Parabora , and Falmaro 's The Bottom-Tier Baron's Accidental Rise to the Top ( Teihen Ryūshu no Kanchigai Eiyūtan ) manga on March 14.

Kaiten Books publishes the series in English and describes the story:

Welcome to the Barony of Babalon, where barbarians battle and blasphemous believers babble. After the death of the Babalons, the Baron and Baroness of the Barony, young Rize Babalon inherits both the title of Baron of Babalon and the barren Barony of Babalon. But as soon as he rises to the rank and files paperwork to take over, the rank-and-file citizens of the barony rise up and try to take over instead. But to save himself, Baron Rize does what he does best! He sucks up to the citizens! magic is the divine might that makes divine right for the nobility and aristocracy to rule. But our young baron decides to use that power for the citizens and bribe his way into a comfortable life. Or so he thought! His approval ratings suddenly skyrocket, and before he knows it, his people hail him as a savior! His magic may be revolutionary, but he didn't want a revolution! He just wanted to relax on the seaside, not commit regicide! He started empty-headed and empty-handed, but now things are getting out of hand! And thus begins The Bottom-Tier Baron's Accidental Rise to the Top !

Overlap launched the original light novel series by writer Mazi and illustrator Falmaro in April 2020, and published the third volume in June 2021. Overlap launched Parabora 's manga adaptation on the Comic Gardo website in October 2020, and published the ninth volume on September 25.