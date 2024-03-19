New Butt Detective Anime Film's Final Trailer Features 'Campaign' Song

Nemophila performs campaign song "Odyssey" for film opening on Wednesday

Toei Films began streaming the "final" trailer for the Eiga Oshiri Tantei Saraba Itoshiki Aibō (Oshiri) yo (Butt Detective the Movie: Farewell, My Lovely Partner (Butt)) anime film on Tuesday. The trailer previews the film's "campaign" song "Odyssey" by Nemophila.

Image via Oshiri Tantei's Twitter

The film will open in Japan on Wednesday.The film is the second feature-length film in the

The film's title is an apparent nod to the Japanese title for Raymond Chandler's classic hardboiled crime novel Farewell, My Lovely (Saraba Itoshiki Hito yo), The film's story revolves around the sudden reappearance of Oshiri Tantei's partner who disappeared 10 years ago. He receives a mysterious message from Suisen and soon finds himself embroiled in a case of counterfeit art involving a massive plot to shake up the art galleries around the world.

Voice actress Riisa Naka will voice Suisen in a guest appearance.

Kenji Satō is directing the film, Natsuko Takahashi and Jun Narita are penning the script, and Hiroshi Takaki is composing the music.

The first three episodes of the television anime premiered on NHK Educational in May 2018, and a new series of seven episodes premiered in July 2018. The anime began a regular television anime airing in December 2018, and has been running weekly since. The anime premiered 13 new episodes in April 2021.

Eiga Oshiri Tantei Shiriarty , the franchise 's first standalone feature-length film and overall fourth film in the franchise , opened in Japan in March 2021. The film sees the franchise 's titular character against criminal mastermind Professor Shiriarty (a play on Sherlock Holmes' arch-nemesis Professor Moriarty).

Poplar published Troll 's first Oshiri Tantei picture book in Japan in 2012, and the series has more than 9 million copies in print. The franchise has also inspired a stage musical. A Nintendo Switch game launched in November 2021.

