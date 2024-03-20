Fate/Grand Order From Lostbelt Manga Ends

Type-Moon

Type-Moon

Fate/Grand Order From Lostbelt

Comic Ace,and's free manga website featuringmanga published the final chapter of'smanga on March 14.

Kadokawa will ship the sixth compiled book volume on April 26.

The manga is an anthology story centering on the Crypters, the betrayer agents of Chaldea that are the center of the Fate/Grand Order smartphone game's "Lostbelt" story line.

Nakatani began serializing Fate/Grand Order From Lostbelt on the Type-Moon Comic Ace website in December 2019. The series launched with two other titles for the site's debut.

Denpa licensed Nakatani 's Fate/Grand Order: Chaldea Scrapbook ( Fate/Grand Order: Chaldea Scrap ) manga in 2019. The manga features short stories centering on various characters involved with the Chaldea organization in the Fate/Grand Order smartphone game's story. Most of the short manga were originally published in the 12th issue of Kadokawa 's TYPE-MOON Ace magazine in August 2017, with the book release adding an original story. Kadokawa released the book in September 2018.

Source: Comptiq 's Twitter account





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.