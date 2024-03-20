Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade Game Gets PC Release

Game launched for iOS, Android on November 21

The official website for the Jujutsu Kaisen : Phantom Parade role-playing game revealed on Monday the game will get a PC release in 2024. Pre-registration is open now.

The game launched for iOS and Android on November 21.

The game was originally slated for release in spring 2023, but was delayed to sometime before the end of the year.

Sumzap developed the smartphone game based on Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

The game is free-to-play with optional in-app purchases. Yūji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, Satoru Gojō, and Kento Nanami, and more characters appear in the game.

The cast for the game's original characters include:

Rina Satō as Saki Rindo

as Saki Rindo Kōtarō Nishiyama as Kaito Yūki

as Kaito Yūki Rikiya Koyama as Kensuke Nagino

Image via Viz © Gege Akutani, Viz Media

Saki and Kaito are first-year students at the Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School's Fukuoka branch school, and Kensuke is the branch school's president.

Eve performs the theme song "Avant." Eve also performed the anime's first opening theme song "Kaikai Kitan."

Akutami launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in March 2018. Viz Media published the manga's first three chapters in English simultaneously with Japan as part of its Jump Start initiative. When Viz then switched to its new Shonen Jump model in December 2018, the company began publishing new chapters of the manga digitally. Shueisha is also publishing the manga digitally on its MANGA Plus service.

The Jujutsu Kaisen television anime premiered in October 2020, and it had 24 episodes.

The Jujutsu Kaisen 0 anime film opened in Japan in December 2021, and it opened with English subtitles and with an English dub in the U.S. and Canada in March 2022.

The TV anime's second season premiered last July and aired for two cours (quarters of a year) for a continuous half-year run. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The anime will get a sequel adapting the manga's "Culling Game" (Shimetsu Kaiyū) arc.