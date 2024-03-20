Rei Kawahara's Accel World Light Novels Reach 'Climax' in Next Volume

Light novel series launched in 2009

Image via Amazon Japan © Reki Kawahara, Hima, Kadokawa

The 27th volume of Reki Kawahara 's Accel World light novels revealed on March 8 that the series will reach its "climax" in the next volume.

Yen Press publishes the novels in English and describes the story:

Prepare for a full dive! Even in the future, all the advances and innovation in the world can't change the dynamics of the school playground. And for Haruyuki Arita, a fat kid in junior high, that means he's destined to always be at the bottom of the food chain, prime pickings for the school bullies. But when he is approached by Kuroyukihime, a beautiful and aloof upperclassman, Haruyuki's life is turned on its head as he dives into Brain Burst, a mysterious computer program, and the Accelerated World with her help. It's in the Accel World that Haruyuki casts off his depressing reality and takes hold of the chance to become a Burst Linker, a knight to protect his princess!

The Accel World: Infinite Burst anime film opened in Japan on July 2016 ranked #9 in its opening weekend.

The Accel World OVAs were bundled with the Accel World : Ginyoku no Kakusei and Accel World : Kasoku no Chōten PS3/PSP games in 2012 and 2013, respectively.

Reki Kawahara 's Accel World light novel series launched in 2009 with illustrations by HIMA , and Kadokawa published the 27th volume on March 8. Yen Press is publishing the light novel series in English, and it shipped the 26th volume on August 22. It inspired a 24-episode television anime which premiered in 2012, and Viz Media streamed the series on Hulu as it aired in Japan. Viz Media released the series on DVD and Blu-ray Disc in 2013. The novels also inspired a manga by Hiroyuki Aigamo that launched in Kadokawa 's Dengeki Bunko Magazine in 2010, and ended in 2017. Yen Press published the manga's eighth volume in December 2018.

The novels inspired two other manga: Akariryuryuu 's Axel World and Ayato Sasakura 's Accel World / Dural: Magisa Garden , the latter of which ended in 2017.

Source: Accel World volume 27





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.