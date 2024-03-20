Shun Matsuena's Kimi wa 008 Manga Ends in 5 Chapters

Spy action manga launched in 2018; entered climax in 2021

© Shun Matsuena, Shogakukan

This year's 17th issue of'smagazine revealed on Tuesday that's(You Are 008) manga will end in five chapters.

The manga entered its climax in 2021.

The spy action story centers on high school student Eito Akashi, who is discouraged about the prospect of failing his exams. Although he has no memory of taking his exams, he receives notice that he passed. He gets tossed into a world previously unknown to him, as the school that he enters is actually a center for training secret agents.

Matsuena launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Sunday in February 2018. Shogakukan published the manga's 30th compiled book volume on Monday.

Matsuena's Shijō Saikyō no Deshi Kenichi ( KenIchi the Mightiest Disciple ) manga ran in Shonen Sunday from 2002 to 2014. The manga inspired a television anime series that Funimation released in North America. The manga also inspired a series of original video anime episodes that eventually ran on Japanese television.