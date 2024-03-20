Tama Azuma's VTuber wa Mama Naranai! Manga Ends on April 19

Manga about 2 classmates creating VTuber artist together launched in 2021

The April issue of'smagazine revealed on Tuesday that's(A Virtual YouTuber Can't Be a Mom!) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on April 19.

Azuma launched the manga in Ultra Jump in December 2021. Shueisha published the manga's third compiled book volume in October 19, and the fourth's volume release is on May 17.

The manga's story centers on Kiyoshi Koyama, a gloomy high school student who secretly likes the famous VTuber Hikari Kirari. His cheery classmate Nene Otokawa, who is also a fan of Hikari Kirari, finds him drawing an illustration of the VTuber, and they instantly hit it off. Suddenly, Nene asks Kiyoshi to draw and turn her into a VTuber. Together, they develop their very own virtual heroine.

Azuma draws the ongoing I Fell in Love, So I'm Streaming It ( Koi shita no de, Haishin shite mita ) manga on Comic Smart's Ganma! manga website. The manga launched in 2019. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume physically in March 2020. Ganma! published the manga's seventh volume digitally on November 1.

Mangamo licensed the manga and releases it in English. The sixth "Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō" (up-and-coming manga awards) nominated the manga for its web manga category in 2020.

