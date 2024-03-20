Writers Tohokō, Kiraku Kirishima, Artist XPierrot Launch New Manga in April

Manga about women's bachelor battle royale launches on April 19

The May issue of Akita Shoten 's Champion RED magazine announced on Tuesday that writers Tohokō and Kiraku Kirishima, and artist XPierrot will launch a new manga titled Tsuma ka Shi ka ~Haisenkoku no Onna-tachi~ (Become a Wife or Die ~Women of Defeated Countries~) in the magazine's next issue on April 19.

Image via Akita Shoten's website © Akita Shoten

The manga (top left in image above) centers on women from defeated countries going on a bachelor battle royale to become a bride, or they die.

