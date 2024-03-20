Yona of the Dawn Manga Gets New Musical Stage Play

Show premieres in Tokyo in July

Image via Amazon Japan © Mizuho Kusanagi, Hakusensha

The eighth issue of Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine revealed on Tuesday that Mizuho Kusanagi 's Yona of the Dawn ( Akatsuki no Yona ) manga will get a new musical stage play at Tokyo's Theater H in July.

Aoto Tani will write the script, and Tsuneyasu Motoyoshi will direct the musical. Masato Kamata will serve as music director and compose the music. Shinji Uchi will serve as choreographer.

The last stage play ran in November 2018 at Tokyo's EX Theater Roppongi, starring Nogizaka46 member Rina Ikoma as Yona and DISH// band member Masaki Yabe as Hak.

An earlier stage play ran in March 2016. Risa Niigaki and Yūya Matsushita starred as Yona and Hak, respectively.

Kusanagi — the creator of Mugen Spiral , Game X Rush , and NG Life — launched the Yona of the Dawn manga in 2009.

Viz Media licensed the manga and describes the story: "A red-haired princess loses her family and her kingdom—now she must rise and fight for her throne!"

The series has also inspired a 24-episode anime and several original anime DVDs.

