Dragon Ball Super Manga Goes on Indefinite Hiatus

© Toyotarō, Akira Toriyama, Shueisha

The May issue of'smagazine announced on Thursday that'smanga will go on hiatus starting in the magazine's next issue, which will release in April. The magazine did not reveal when the manga will resume serialization.

The manga previously took a break "to prepare for the next arc" in August 2022, and resumed serialization in December 2022. The manga started its "Super Hero" arc, the adaptation of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film, in March 2023.

Toyotarō launched the manga in V Jump in June 2015 as an adaptation of the Dragon Ball Super anime, though the manga diverges from the anime in several ways. Shueisha will publish the manga's 23rd volume on April 4.

Viz Media is publishing the manga online as it debuts in Japan, and will publish the 21st compiled volume on May 14.

Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama died on March 1 due to acute subdural hematoma. He was 68.

Toriyama began his first serialized manga, Dr. Slump , in 1980, and it inspired two television anime and multiple films. Toriyama followed it up with Dragon Ball , which ran from 1984 to 1995, and is still inspiring manga and anime sequels and spinoffs today. The manga's Dragon Ball anime adaptation, its sequel Dragon Ball Z , and its other numerous sequels and anime films are equally as well-known as the manga, and its hero Goku has become a character known throughout the world.

Toriyama is also well-known as the character designer for the Dragon Quest, Chrono Trigger , and Blue Dragon games.

Most recently, Toriyama was working closely with the production for the Dragon Ball Daima anime series, the most recent anime series based on Dragon Ball , and is credited for the new anime's story and character designs. His Sand Land manga also recently inspired an anime film adaptation that opened in Japan in August 2023, an anime series that debuted worldwide on Wednesday, and a game that will launch on April 26.