One Piece Manga Takes 3-Week Break in April

The official Twitter account for the One Piece franchise announced on Thursday that Eiichiro Oda will put his One Piece manga on hiatus for three weeks, starting with the 18th issue of Weekly Shonen Jump that will release on April 1. The manga will then return in the magazine's 21st issue on April 22. The manga will still appear in the 17th issue of the magazine coming out next Monday.

Oda himself wrote a handwritten statement (pictured above) about the hiatus. In it, he said that after the death of Dragon Ball manga creator Akira Toriyama , he thought about how people might be overly worried about him, but he clarified that he is not ill or anything like that, and added that he wants everyone to consider it as Oda himself "undergoing maintenance." Oda added he will be taking the time to think about "what One Piece actually is."

Toriyama died on March 1 due to acute subdural hematoma. He was 68.

Oda wrote a statement of condolences after the announcement of Toriyama's death, stating the "hole [Toriyama] left is too large" and remarking on his admiration of Toriyama and the sadness he feels of never seeing him again.

