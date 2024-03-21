Satoshi Miyakawa, Kawa Launches New Manga about Former Pro-Baseball Player Hiromitsu Ochiai

Series launches on March 28

The 16th issue of Kodansha 's Morning magazine revealed on Thursday that Kawa ( Shōwa no Gurazeni ) and Satoshi Miyakawa ( Space Battleship Tiramisu ) will launch a new series Ochiai Hiromitsu no Oreryū tensei (Hiromitsu Ochiai's Self-Reincarnation) in the 17th issue on March 28.

The series is based on the "legend" of the famous former professional baseball manager and player Hiromitsu Ochiai. He was also the former manager of the Chunichi Dragons .

Kawa launched Shōwa no Gurazeni , Kawa 's spinoff manga of Yūji Moritaka and Keiji Adachi 's Gurazeni: Dai League-hen ( Gurazeni Big League Arc) manga, in October 2021. The first part ended in December 2021 to make way for Gurazeni: Dai League-hen , the newest Gurazeni story. The manga's second part ran from March to April 2022. The third part ran from August 2022 through October 2022, and the fourth part ended in April.

Miyakawa and Keisuke Gotō ended the Wanope Joker manga in 2023. Miyakawa and Gotō launched the manga in Morning in January 2021 as part of a collaboration between the magazine and DC Comics . Kodansha published the manga's second compiled book volume in February 2022.

