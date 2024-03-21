Seven Seas Licenses 1 Light Novel, 4 Manga Series

Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Wednesday that it has licensed the The Strange House manga; the I Abandoned My Engagement Because My Sister is a Tragic Heroine, but Somehow I Became Entangled with a Righteous Prince light novel and manga series; the Monster Marriage Shop manga; and the Chotto Dake Ai ga Omoi Dark Elf ga Isekai Kara Oikakete Kita manga.

The Strange House

“I've always had a fascination with the occult; you might even call it my specialty. I've been brought in as a consultant on many supernatural and strange mysteries. But nothing could have prepared me for this house. It seemed so ordinary at first, except for that one room. It had no doors, no windows, and was tucked away, leaving anyone to think it was just a wall. I knew that there was something more to it. It shouldn't be there, it shouldn't exist, and yet... Just what is this house, and what dark secrets does it hold?”

will release the first compiled book volume of Kyo Ayano'smanga, the adaptation of Uketsu's original novel of the same title, physically in August. The manga will also be available digitally. The company describes the story:

Asukashinsha published the original novel in July 2021. Ayano launched the manga adaptation on Ichijinsha 's comic HOWL web manga service in January 2023. The original novel's live-action film adaptation premiered in Japan on March 15.



I Abandoned My Engagement Because My Sister is a Tragic Heroine, but Somehow I Became Entangled with a Righteous Prince

Leia's life is turned upside down after her younger sister claims she's a cruel villain. Leia's fiancé breaks off their engagement, leaving her no choice but to throw herself into her saintly duties. But when confronted by the righteous Crown Prince Eric, she finds herself under his scrutiny. He's determined to suss out her true nature, but why does it involve living in the palace with him?!

will release the first volume of Fuyutsuki Kōki and illustrator Haduki Futaba'slight novel in October with an earlier digital release. The first volume of Masuke Mawata's manga adaptation will release in September, and will also be available on digital platforms.describes the story:

Kōki launched the light novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2020. Overlap published the novel series' first volume with illustrations by Futaba in February 2022. Mawata launched the manga adaptation on Overlap 's Comic Gardo website in 2021.



Monster Marriage Shop

After growing up watching an endless parade of losers date his mom, Nakao Yuto focuses his unhealthy obsession with her on matchmaking. One day, he stumbles into the hidden gem of Monster Town, where he meets all sorts of supernatural single ladies in need of his services. A rich werewolf, a call girl succubus, a small-time idol vampire, and a yaoi -obsessed gorgon beg for help with their love lives. However, Yuto quickly finds himself on everyone's potential match list!

will release the first volume of's) manga under itsimprint in September, and it will also be available on digital platforms. The company describes the story:

Watashiya launched the manga in Futabasha 's Monthly Action magazine in May 2021. Futabasha published the manga's fourth and final volume in Japan in May 2023.



Chotto Dake Ai ga Omoi Dark Elf ga Isekai Kara Oikakete Kita

Hinata did it. He got reincarnated into another world, took up the mantle of Hero, and slew the dreaded Demon Lord alongside his party of fellow adventurers. As his reward, he's returned to Earth to resume a normal life. Or it would be if it wasn't for the fact that his dark elf companion Mariabelle decided to travel to Earth to come and live with him! Now she uses her arcane talents to ward off any potential romantic rivals and capture Hinata's affection.

will release the first volume of Nakanosora'smanga under itsimprint in September. The manga will also be available on digital platforms. The company describes the story:

The manga series is being serialized on Takeshobo 's Web Comic Gamma Plus website. Takeshobo published the manga's first volume in Japan in November 2022.



Seven Seas also licensed PEPA and Qualia's I Ship My Rival x Me boys' love Chinese manhua series.

