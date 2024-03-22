News
Exclusive: Titan Manga Licenses Kashidashiki's The Sword of the Titans Manga
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
1st volume of fantasy manga releases on September 3
Titan Comics' Titan Manga imprint announced on Thursday that it has licensed Kashidashiki's The Sword of the Titans (Kyoshinki Senki) manga, and will release the first volume on September 3. The manga is available for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books A Million, and Forbidden Planet in the U.K.
Titan Manga describes the series:
For fans of epic fantasy and supernatural battles between gods and demons, this manga will take you on an epic quest, as the young boy Tsuchimaru acquires a powerful sword from a mysterious artisan and joins the gods to fight fiends himself!
In a time when gods and humans live and fight together the young boy Tsuchimaru was helpless, a mere child in the face of those mighty struggles... until a mysterious wandering artisan came with a sword they had forged and gifted it to the child, enabling him to take up arms in the titanic conflict!
The manga launched on Shinchosha's Kurage Bunch website in June 2022. Shinchosha published the manga's second volume in June 2023.
Source: Email correspondence