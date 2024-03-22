News
Hari Maware! Koinu Anime Shorts Get 2nd Season in July
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The TV Tokyo booth at AnimeJapan 2024 on Saturday announced a second season for the television anime shorts of Uka Uka's Hari Maware! Koinu (Stick It On Around! Koinu) manga. The second season will premiere in July.
The anime stars:
- Maria Naganawa as Koinu
- Takahiro Sakurai as Inu-senpai
- Megumi Han as Inusawagi Shakin
- Tomoko Kaneda as Deiko
- Kazutomi Yamamoto as Tomoyo
- Jun Fukuyama as Irō
- Daisuke Ono as Nurō
- Junko Takeuchi as Chibiinu
- Ai Nonaka as Chibishiba
- Tomokazu Sugita as Kuroinu
- Toshio Furukawa as Branch Chief
meiyo also voices meiyoinu (literally, "meiyo dog"), an original character designed after him.
The first season of of four-minute shorts premiered on January 6.
Ai Ikegaya (Koroshiya-san) is directing the anime at OperaHouse. Pierrot is in charge of production.
Uka Uka launched the manga on Souffle, the manga website run by the editors of Akita Shoten's Elegance Eve magazine, in 2020. Akita Shoten published the manga's first compiled book volume in May 2021, and the fourth volume on September 14.
Source: TV Tokyo booth at AnimeJapan 2024