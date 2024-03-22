Hari Maware! Koinu Anime Shorts Get 2nd Season in July

1st season premiered on January 6

The TV Tokyo booth at AnimeJapan 2024 on Saturday announced a second season for the television anime shorts of Uka Uka 's Hari Maware! Koinu ( Stick It On Around! Koinu ) manga. The second season will premiere in July.

Photo by Egan Loo

© うかうか（秋田書店）／貼りまわれ製作委員会

The anime stars:

meiyo also voices meiyoinu (literally, " meiyo dog"), an original character designed after him.

The first season of of four-minute shorts premiered on January 6.

Ai Ikegaya ( Koroshiya-san ) is directing the anime at OperaHouse . Pierrot is in charge of production.

Uka Uka launched the manga on Souffle, the manga website run by the editors of Akita Shoten 's Elegance Eve magazine, in 2020. Akita Shoten published the manga's first compiled book volume in May 2021, and the fourth volume on September 14.