King of Prism Franchise Gets New Theatrical Anime This Summer

Franchise also gets browser game this year

The staff of the King of Prism anime franchise revealed on Friday that the franchise is "restarting" with a new theatrical anime that will debut this summer. The franchise is also getting its first browser game titled King of Prism Kirameki that will release this year on the G123 platform.

Image via King of Prism franchise's Twitter account ©Ｔ－ＡＲＴＳ／syn Sophia／エイベックス・ピクチャーズ／タツノコプロ／KING OF PRISM Project

King of Prism is a spinoff of the Pretty Rhythm franchise. The first film in the franchise, KING OF PRISM by PrettyRhythm , opened in January 2016. The second film, King of Prism: PRIDE the HERO , opened in Japan in June 2017. The later King of Prism: Shiny Seven Stars anime project is both a theatrical film series and a television anime. The film series screened as four films that opened in March through May 2019. The 12-episode television anime version premiered in April 2019, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

The King of Prism All Stars: Prism Show Best 10 anime film was the latest entry in the franchise. The film opened in Japan in January 2020.

The franchise also includes several stage plays.