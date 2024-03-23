Aniplex.exe Reveals Tanetsumi no Uta Game

Game releases this year on PC with Japanese, English, Simplified Chinese language support

Aniplex revealed a new game in its Aniplex.exe brand titled Tanetsumi no Uta at its booth in Anime Japan 2024. The game will ship for PC this year with Japanese, English, Simplified Chinese language support.

Image via Aniplex.exe Twitter account © Aniplex Inc.

Kazuki from the dōjin (indie) story group Studio Hommage is in charge of planning and scenario writing for the game. popman3580 ( Jellyfish Can't Swim at Night ) and Maniani are handling the character designs. Moeki Harada ( Alchemy Stars , NIKKE ) is composing the music. Yow ( ATRI: My Dear Moments - ) is directing the game. iMel Inc. is in charge of programming. sola is performing the opening theme song "Yoru o Koeru" (Cross the Night), while Rita is performing the titular ending theme song "Tanetsumi no Uta."

The visual novel's story begins with Misuzu, a girl in the year 2023 who lost her mother at an early age. On her 16th birthday, Misuzu meets a girl named Yoko, who appears to her like her departed mother. Yoko claims to be from the year 1996, and has been chosen by the Netherworld as the priestess to perform the Tokoyami ritual that allows gods to change generations before a defiling presence known as the True Winter takes hold. To do this, she travels time to meet Misuzu, and both travel together to the future year of 2050, where they meet Misuzu's 16-year-old daughter, along with a boat pilot who claims to be Misuzu's younger brother Hiruko, and the four attempt to face the True Winter.

Aniplex launched the Aniplex.exe "novel game" brand in December 2019. The brand has released the first two works, ATRI: My Dear Moments and Adabana Itan ( Adabana Odd Tales ), in English as well as in Japanese in June 2020. Aniplex.exe then released the Hirahira Hihiru game in June 2023.