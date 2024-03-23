Dragon Ball Theme Park to Commence Construction in Saudi Arabia

500,000 square meter park to feature over 30 rides, attractions including 70 meter-high Shenron roller coaster

The official website for the Dragon Ball franchise announced on Friday that Saudi Arabia-based Qiddiya Investment Company will construct the world's first-ever Dragon Ball theme park. The company streamed a concept video for the park, which will be a part of its "Qiddiya" giga project.

The park will span 500,000 square meters and feature over 30 rides and attractions. The company is planning a 70 meter-high Shenron roller coaster as the highlight of the park. The park will feature seven different areas that "recreate various iconic locales from the original series, such as Kame House, Capsule Corporation, and Beerus's Planet" and also feature themed hotels and restaurants.

Akira Toriyama 's Dragon Ball manga ran from 1984 to 1995, and is still inspiring manga and anime sequels and spinoffs today. The manga's Dragon Ball anime adaptation, its sequel Dragon Ball Z , and its other numerous sequels and anime films are equally as well-known as the manga, and its hero Goku has become a character known throughout the world. Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama died on March 1 due to acute subdural hematoma. He was 68.

The Dragon Ball Super television anime series premiered in July 2015 and aired for 131 episodes until March 2018. Funimation and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and Funimation released the series on home video.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero opened in Japan in June 2022, and that August in the United States. Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures screened the film in theaters worldwide. The screenings include both the original Japanese audio with subtitles and with a dub , with the film shown in 13 dubbed languages and 29 subbed languages.

The upcoming anime series in the franchise Dragon Ball Daima will debut in fall 2024.