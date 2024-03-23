Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance Animation's 1st Trailer Reveals Fall Debut

The Netflix stage event at AnimeJapan 2024 on Saturday revealed the first trailer for the new animation project Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance . The trailer's English version revealed its 2024 premiere, and the Japanese-subtitled version of the trailer revealed that it will specifically premiere this fall.

English version

Japanese-subtitled version

The six-episode 30-minute Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance will stream exclusively worldwide on Netflix . The story focuses on the European front during the One Year War made famous by the first Gundam anime.

The story centers on Iria Sorari, and the mecha include the Zeon mobile suit Zaku II and the Federation mobile suit Gundam.

The series will be directed by. Australian actress Celia Massinghamvoices the lead character and performs the motion-capture for animation.

The staff at Sunrise and Safe House is producing the animation entirely with Epic Games ' Unreal Engine 5. Gavin Hignight ( Tekken: Bloodline , Transformers: Cyberverse, Star Wars: Resistance, Marvel's Spider-Man gqme) is writing, and German artist Erasmus Brosdau (Origin Zero, Warhammer 40.000's "The Lord Inquisitor: Seed of Ambition") is directing the project. Naohiro Ogata ( Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury , Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt ) and Hignight are serving as executive producers, and Hiroaki Yura is producing.

Manuel Augusto Dischinger Moura is the main character designer, and Kimitoshi Yamane ( Cowboy Bebop , Escaflowne , multiple Gundam projects) is the mechanical design supervisor. Wilbert Roget II (Mortal Kombat 11, Call of Duty: WWII, Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris games) is composing the music.