i☆Ris the Movie -Full Energy!!- Previews Hybrid Anime/Live-Action Idol Performance

The official YouTube channel for the i☆Ris voice actress idol unit released a new hybrid video for the upcoming anime film i☆Ris the Movie -Full Energy!!- on Saturday. The video combines live-action stage footage of the unit members performing the song "Ultimate ☆ Magic" with synchronized footage of their 3D anime counterparts for a hybrid performance.

The video debuted during the i☆Ris the Movie -Full Energy!!- stage event at AnimeJapan, where the unit also performed the movie's theme song "Ai for you!" (Love for you!) for the first time.

The film premieres on May 17.

Hiroshi Ikehata ( Kiratto Pri☆Chan , Dark Gathering ) is directing the anime at Studio Gokumi , and Hiroko Fukuda ( Teasing Master Takagi-san the Movie ) wrote the script. Kazuyuki Ueda ( Kinmoza! Kiniro + Mosaic ) is designing the characters.

The film's theme song "Ai for you!" is written byand composed by, while the"Kibō no Hana wo" is composed by

The film features scenes of i☆Ris ' live performances, which will change every week. The live performance scenes have four routes:

Tension Baku Agari Route (Explosive Tension Route): Live A x Live C

Tension Oni Agari Route (Demon Tension Route): Live A x Live D

Tension Yaba Agari Route (Insane Tension Route): Live B x Live C

Tension Geki Agari Route (Intense Tension Route): Live B x Live D

i☆Ris consists of Saki Yamakita , Yū Serizawa , Himika Akaneya , Yūki Wakai , and Miyu Kubota . In addition to being musical performers, all members are also anime voice actresses. Azuki Shibuya left the group on March 31, 2021.

The cats for the film includes:

Rie Takahashi as Shiro Risu

as Shiro Risu Mitsuki Saiga as Kuro Risu

The group has performed theme songs for such anime as Pretty Rhythm Rainbow Live , Mushibugyō , Fantasista Stella , Hantsu x Trash , Twin Star Exorcists , Akiba's Trip: The Animation , PriPara , Idol Time PriPara , Magical Girl Site , Wise Man's Grandchild , and Magical Sempai .

The group previously inspired a webcomic tentatively titled Shūkan i☆Ris ("Weekly i☆Ris ") in 2016.