Koi wa Futago de Warikirenai Anime Reveals Main Staff, New Visual

Kadokawa revealed a new visual and the main staff for the television anime of Shihon Takamura and illustrator Almic 's Koi wa Futago de Warikirenai (Love Between Twins is Indivisible) light novel series on Sunday.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © 2023 髙村資本/KADOKAWA/ふたきれ製作委員会

Motoki Nakanishi ( Summoned to Another World for a Second Time ) is directing the anime at ROLL2 . Michiko Yokote ( Shirobako , Prison School , Cowboy Bebop , Rurouni Kenshin ) is overseeing the series scripts. Mai Watanabe ( Princess Connect! Re:Dive ) is drawing the character designs. Kana Utatane ( Akebi's Sailor Uniform , Dead Mount Death Play ) is composing the music. Satsuki Haramoto (cre-p) is the art director. Yurie Matsuura is in charge of color setting. Akemi Sasaki is the director of photography. Wataru Miyazaki (cre-p) is the 3D director. Akari Saitō is the editor. Ryōsuke Naya is the sound director. Michiyo Saito is credited for sound effects. Kazuaki Ouji is credited as animation producer. Infinite is producing the anime.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © 2023 髙村資本/KADOKAWA/ふたきれ製作委員会

The anime stars:

The anime will premiere in July 2024.

The romantic comedy follows a boy named Jun who is childhood friends with two twin girls with different personalities. He ends up in a love triangle with Rumi, who looks boyish but is an otome (maiden) on the inside, and her twin sister Naori, who is a cute otaku .

The first volume of the novels debuted in May 2021. Kadokawa published the fifth volume in March 2023. Okari launched a manga adaptation in Comic Dengeki DaiohG in April 2022. Kadokawa published the manga's second compiled book volume in July 2023.



Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.