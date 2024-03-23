Love Live! Nijigasaki Franchise's Nijiyon Anime Season 2 Posts New Video

The Anime Japan 2024 stage event for the Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club franchise unveiled a new promotional video on Saturday for Nijiyon Animation 2 , the second season of the short television anime of Miyakohito 's four-panel manga spinoff Nijiyon ~Love Live! Nijigasaki Gakuen School Idol Dōkōkai Yon-Koma .

Image via Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Project's website © プロジェクトラブライブ！虹ヶ咲学園スクールアイドル同好会, プロジェクトラブライブ！にじよん あにめーしょん2

The second season will premiere on April 5.

The anime premiered on the Tokyo MX and BS11 channels in January 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and it describes the story:

Nijigasaki High School Idol Club is on the verge of being disbanded! It's up to the club's 13 members to come together to stop this. Based on the spinoff to Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club comes a slice of life anime following 13 Nijigasaki girls' cute lives filled with drama, suspense, and excitement!

The first season of the main Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club anime premiered on the Tokyo MX channel as well as on the Bandai Channel , Line Live, and YouTube Live streaming services in October 2020. The second season premiered in April 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and later streamed an English dub . The franchise has an upcoming anime film trilogy which will serve as the finale of the anime's story. The first film opens on September 6.

The franchise 's staff introduced the members of Nijigasaki Academy's Idol Appreciation Club in 2017 as part of KLab Games and Bushiroad 's Love Live! School Idol Festival smartphone game's "Perfect Dream Project" (PDP).