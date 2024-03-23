Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Anime Film Trilogy Unveils New Teaser, Visual

1st film in finale trilogy opens on September 6

The Anime Japan 2024 stage event for the Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club ( Love Live! Nijigasaki Gakuen School Idol Dōkōkai ) franchise unveiled a new teaser trailer and visual for the first film of Love Live! Nijigasaki Gakuen School Idol Dōkōkai Kanketsu-hen , the franchise 's new anime film trilogy, on Saturday.





© 2024 プロジェクトラブライブ！虹ヶ咲学園スクールアイドル同好会ムービー

© 2024 プロジェクトラブライブ！虹ヶ咲学園スクールアイドル同好会ムービー

The first film in the trilogy will open on September 6. The trilogy will serve as the finale for the anime's story.

The film trilogy is set after the two previous television seasons and the Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Next Sky original video anime project. The main cast and main staff are returning for the trilogy.

The first season of the main Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club anime premiered on the Tokyo MX channel as well as on the Bandai Channel , Line Live, and YouTube Live streaming services in October 2020. The second season premiered in April 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and later streamed an English dub .

Nijiyon Animation , the short television anime of Miyakohito 's four-panel manga spinoff Nijiyon ~Love Live! Nijigasaki Gakuen School Idol Dōkōkai Yon-Koma , will be getting a second season on April 5.

The franchise 's staff introduced the members of Nijigasaki Academy's Idol Appreciation Club in 2017 as part of KLab Games and Bushiroad 's Love Live! School Idol Festival smartphone game's "Perfect Dream Project" (PDP).