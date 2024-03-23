Re:Zero Anime's 3rd Season Video Reveals New Cast, October Premiere Date

The Anime Japan 2024 stage event for the third season of the Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- anime revealed a new promotional video for the anime on Sunday. The video reveals the anime's October premiere date.

The stage event also revealed that Aya Yamane will join the cast as the character Liliana Masquerade.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © 長月達平・株式会社KADOKAWA刊／Re:ゼロから始める異世界生活2製作委員会

The video highlights the third season's new setting of Priestella, the canal city. Liliana is a troubadour and songstress living in Priestella.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © 長月達平・株式会社KADOKAWA刊／Re:ゼロから始める異世界生活2製作委員会

The anime has inspired two original video anime ( OVA ) volumes, titled Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Memory Snow and Re:ZERO - Starting Life in Another World - The Frozen Bond . Crunchyroll began streaming the Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Memory Snow OVA in February 2020 and added Re:ZERO - Starting Life in Another World - The Frozen Bond in April 2020.

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Director's Cut , an updated version of the television anime's first season, premiered in January 2020. The new edit of the first 25-episode season adds some new footage and reworks the episodes to run in a one-hour timeslot. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.

The anime's second season premiered in July 2020, delayed from its original April 2020 premiere date due to the effect of COVID-19 on the show's production. The second season's latter half premiered in January 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the second season as it aired in Japan.

