Sorairo Utility Anime Series Debuts in 2025

Kengo Saitō is returning to direct the anime at Yostar Pictures and is also designing the characters. Yū Satō ( The Legendary Hero is Dead! , Kotaro Lives Alone ) is in charge of series composition. Satō is also in charge of script with Aya Satsuki ( Too Cute Crisis ) and Aki Mizuki . Kota Nozomi , who wrote the script for the Sorairo Utility special, is returning for original concept cooperation.

The returning cast includes:

Pony Canyon describes the series:

Minami Aoba was troubled. She had no particular strengths or things she wanted to do. Is it okay for her high school life to end as such an ordinary supporting character!?

Leaving school behind, Minami searches for her own "special uniqueness." She stumbles upon the nearby golf practice range by chance. Approached by part-time worker Haruka Akane, Minami grasps the golf club—the "utility."

And thus, it was the encounter between Minami and golf.

Winning is not the only thing in golf! Everything related to golf is enjoyable!

Together with the genius golfer Haruka and Ayaka Hoshimi, who aspires to be an influencer, they seek the moment when they can become the "protagonist"! As a super beginner, Minami swings her club once again today.