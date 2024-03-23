Super Peace Busters Team's Fureru Original Anime Film Reveals Main Characters

New fall 2024 anime film is set in Takadanobaba

The stage event for Fureru. , the new original anime film from the Super Peace Busters creative team, revealed the anime's character information on Saturday.

The film's newly-revealed main characters are all childhood friends, and include:

Image via Fureru film's website ©2024 FURERU PROJECT

Aki Onoda a 20-year-old who works part-time at a bar. Onoda isn't a good speaker, and tends to act first before speaking

Image via Fureru film's website ©2024 FURERU PROJECT

Ryō Sobue, a 20-year-old rookie real estate agent. Sobue is active and sporty, and tends to act like an elder brother. to people.

Image via Fureru film's website ©2024 FURERU PROJECT

Yūta Inohara, a 20-year-old designer and fashion school student. He suffers from many hangups in his life, and tends to act very passive.

Director Tatsuyuki Nagai also said during the stage event that the movie is set in Takadanobaba, a different location from the team's previous Chichibu setting of the Super Peace Busters trio's previous three works (Chichibu is Mari Okada 's hometown).

©2024 FURERU PROJECT

Tatsuyuki Nagai

Mari Okada

The Super Peace Busters creative team consists of director, writer and director, and artist. The film will open in fall 2024.

The film's first teaser trailer teased the words "We learned the world's secrets, and its pain..." The visual depicts three people carrying a hedgehog-like creature in a bucket.

The story follows three childhood friends who are connected by a mysterious creature. The film shows the three as young adults in Tokyo.

Nagai ( anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day , The Anthem of the Heart , and Her Blue Sky ) is directing the film at CloverWorks . Okada is writing the script, and Tanaka is designing the characters.

Aniplex is producing the film with Story Inc. and distributing it with TOHO .