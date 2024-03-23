Uma Musume: Road to the Top Anime Gets Compilation Film With Some New Scenes

Film screens in theaters for two weeks from May 10

The official website for Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Shinjidai no Tobira ( Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Beginning of a New Era ), a new anime film in the Uma Musume Pretty Derby franchise, announced on Saturday that a compilation film of the Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Road to the Top net anime with new scenes will be screening in theaters in Japan for two weeks from May 10. The announcement included a new trailer and a visual.

Image via Uma Musume Pretty Derby Movie Twitter

The net anime is separate from the third television anime season, which premiered in 2023. The net anime depicts T.M. Opera O, Admire Vega, Narita Top Road, and other Uma Musume (Horse Girls) going head-to-head to win Classic competitions.

The Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Beginning of a New Era film will open in theaters in Japan on May 24. The film follows Jungle Pocket, who wishes to participate in the Triple Crown Classic race, which can only be run once in a lifetime. She faces rivals Agnes Tachyon and Manhattan Cafe.

The anime franchise includes three previous TV anime seasons, the Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Road to the Top net anime, and the Umayon spinoff television anime.

Cygames is also publishing several spinoff manga for the franchise on Cycomi , including Uma Musume Pretty Derby : Haru Urara Ganbaru! and Starting Gate: Uma Musume Pretty Derby .

The Uma Musume Pretty Derby game launched in February 2021 for iOS and Android. The game was originally slated for a release in winter 2018, and was delayed in order to raise the game's quality. The game launched on PC via DMM Games in March 2021.

The game's concept begins with Uma Musume (Horse Girls), girls endowed with excellent running capability, and who aim to become top idols and compete in the national sports entertainment show "Twinkle Series." Players take the role of both teacher and trainer for the girls in the Nihon Uma Musume Training Center Gakuen (Japan Horse Girls Training Center Academy) and help them make their debut.