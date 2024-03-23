Whisper Me a Love Song Anime's 2nd Promo Video Previews Opening Theme Song

Anime premieres on April 13

NBCUniversal Anime revealed at AnimeJapan 2024 on Saturday the second promotional video for the television anime of Eku Takeshima 's Whisper Me a Love Song ( Sasayaku yō ni Koi wo Utau ) manga. The video previews the anime's opening theme song "Follow your arrows" by the anime's band SSGIRLS, with Kana Sasakura (the singing voice of Yori Asanagi) on vocals.

The anime will debut on April 13 in TV Asahi 's NUMAnimation programming block after a delay.

The anime stars:

As previously announced, Akira Mano ( Ghost Hunt ) is replacing Xin Ya Cai (episode director for Arte , assistant director for The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt ) as the anime's director. Yokohama Animation Lab is now credited with producing the animation with Cloud Hearts . Previously, Cloud Hearts alone was credited with the animation production with "animation production supervision" by Yokohama Animation Lab . Hiroki Uchida ( Requiem of the Rose King , The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Minami Yoshida ( Mysteria Friends ) is designing the characters. Hiroshi Sasaki and Wataru Maeguchi are composing the music. Hana Shimano is performing the ending theme "Gifty."

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga digitally and in print in English, and it describes the first volume:

Bubbly, energetic first-year high school student Himari falls head over heels for her senpai Yori after hearing her band perform on the first day of school. Himari tells Yori she just loves her, and, to Himari's surprise, Yori says she loves Himari back! But when Himari realizes that she and her senpai are feeling two different kinds of love, she begins to ask herself what “love” really means…

Takeshima launched the manga in Ichijinsha 's Comic Yuri Hime magazine in 2019.

