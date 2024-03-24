News
I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince Anime Streams Creditless Opening, Ending Videos
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The official Twitter account for the television anime of Kenkyo na Circle's I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince So I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability (Tensei Shitara Dainana Ōji Datta no de, Kimamani Majutsu o Kiwamemasu) light novel series began streaming the show's creditless opening and ending sequences on Sunday.
Kaede Higuchi performs the opening song "Kyunrious." Akane Kumada performs the ending theme song "Happy no Himitsu" (The Secret of Happiness).
The anime will premiere on TV Tokyo and BS NTV on April 1 at 24:00 (effectively, April 2 at midnight or April 1 at 11:00 a.m. EDT), and on AT-X on April 3. Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs in Japan.
The anime stars:
- Makoto Koichi as Lloyd
- Fairouz Ai as Grim
- Lynn as Sylpha
- Akira Sekine as Tao
- Rie Takahashi as Ren
- Shun Horie as Albert
- Yūya Hirose as Dian
- Akane Kumada as Alieze
- Eriko Matsui as Shiro
Jin Tamamura (The Girl in Twilight) is directing the anime at Tsumugi Akita Anime Lab. R.O.N (STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION) is composing the music for the anime. Naoki Tozuka (Meiji Gekken: 1874) is handling the script, series composition, and art management. Yuuichi Abe (Dimension High School) is the action director. Mai Ono (Yo-kai Watch: The Movie) is the color key artist. Yūki Yano is the compositing director of photography. Ryō Tanaka (Seitokai Yakuindomo) is the sound director at Ai Addiction.
Yōsuke Kokuzawa and character designer Meru launched a manga based on Kenkyo na Circle's novels in Kodansha's Magazine Pocket app in 2020. Kodansha published the manga's 14th compiled book volume on February 9.
Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga, and it describes the story:
Prince Lloyd wasn't always a prince...in fact, his previous life is one he remembers perfectly: he was a sorcerer, of sorts. So when he was forced to reincarnate, he decided to continue his studies, prince of the realm or no! But his new life has its own sets of challenges...including being a 10-year-old! What's the 7th prince/sorcerer to do?!
Kenkyo na Circle premiered the series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in October 2019. Kodansha began publishing the light novels with illustrations by Meru in July 2020. The light novels' seventh volume shipped in Japan in November 29.
Sources: I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince anime's Twitter account (link 2), Comic Natalie