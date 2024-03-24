Senpai wa Otokonoko Anime's 1st Promo Video Introduces Story

The staff of the television anime adaptation of Pom 's Senpai wa Otokonoko ( This is Him or literally, Senpai is a Boy) web manga revealed the show's first promotional video on Sunday.

The anime will premiere in July and will air on Thursdays at 24:55 (effectively, Fridays at 12:55 a.m.) in theprogramming block onand other channels.will stream the anime.

The main cast members are:

Shūichirō Umeda as Makoto Hanaoka

as Makoto Hanaoka Akira Sekine as Saki Aoi

as Saki Aoi Yūma Uchida as Ryūji Taiga

Shinsuke Yanagi ( Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki , The Ryuo's Work Is Never Done! ) is directing the anime at project No.9 , and Shōto Shinkai is designing the characters and also illustrated the key visual at right. Yoriko Tomita ( My Dress-Up Darling , Osamake: Romcom Where The Childhood Friend Won't Lose , As Miss Beelzebub likes it. ) is in charge of the series scripts. Yukari Hashimoto ( March comes in like a lion , Mr. Osomatsu , Sarazanmai ) is composing the music.

Line Webtoon publishes the manga in English digitally. It describes the manga:

Can true love really overcome any obstacles? Saki, a high school student, confesses her feelings to Makoto. Taken aback, Makoto reveals his secret, but the sudden discovery doesn't seem to bother Saki who is already head over heels for him. After being rejected, Saki asks Ryuji, Makoto's childhood friend, for some advice on how to win his heart. A love triangle unfolds when Ryuji realizes that he might also have some feelings for his old friend.

Pom launched the manga on the LINE Manga app in 2019. Ichijinsha published the manga's seventh volume on November 24. The manga topped AnimeJapan's "Manga We Want to See Animated" poll in 2022.