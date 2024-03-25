Cyborg 009 Anime Scriptwriter Masaki Tsuji, Artist Masato Hayase to Launch New Cyborg 009 Manga

Manga adapts 1968 anime's "Taiheiyō no Bōrei" episode

The May issue of Akita Shoten 's Champion RED magazine revealed on March 19 that scriptwriter Masaki Tsuji ( Cyborg 009 anime) and artist Masato Hayase ( Genma Taisen , 8 Man vs Cyborg 009 ) will launch a new manga titled Cyborg 009 Taiheiyō no Bōrei ( Cyborg 009 : Ghost of the Pacific) in the magazine's next issue on April 19. The manga is an adaptation of the episode "Taiheiyō no Bōrei" from the 1968 Cyborg 009 anime series.

Image via Champion RED magazine's website © Akita Shoten

The story centers on 009 and other cyborg warriors' battle against the former Japanese naval forces and their supposedly sunken battleships, the Yamato and Nagato, that suddenly appear in the Pacific Ocean and started attacking various regions.

Author Kyoichi Nanatsuki ( Project ARMS , Genma Taisen Rebirth ) and Hayase recently ended their 8 Man vs Cyborg 009 crossover manga in May 2023. The manga launched in Champion RED in July 2020. Akita Shoten simultaneously published the manga's two compiled book volumes in July 2023.

Shōtarō Ishinomori 's Cyborg 009 manga inspired television anime series in 1968, 1979, and 2001 and films in 1966, 1967, and 1980. More recently, the manga inspired the 009 Re:Cyborg movie in 2012 and the Cyborg 009 Call of Justice movie in 2016. The manga also inspired a crossover original video anime ( OVA ) with Devilman in 2015.

Tsuguo Okazaki launched the Cyborg 009 Bgooparts Delete manga based on Ishinomori's original series in July 2019, and the manga ended in September 2022.