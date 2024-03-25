Final Fantasy XIV Game's 'Dawntrail' Expansion Launches on July 2 With Early Access on June 28

Game gets Collector's Edition with Final Fantasy IX -themed items

Square Enix announced on Saturday at the Pax East 2024 event that the "Dawntrail" expansion for its Final Fantasy XIV MMORPG will launch on July 2 with early access on June 28.

Image via Final Fantasy XIV game's website © Square Enix

Pre-orders begin on Tuesday. Pre-order bonuses include a Wind-Up Zidane minion based on the protagonist of Final Fantasy IX and Azeyma's Earrings. Square Enix streamed a trailer for the Ark mount, which also features the battle theme from Final Fantasy IX .

The expansion will get a Digital Collector's Edition that includes the game, a Wind-Up Garnet minion and Ark mount based on the respective character and airship from Final Fantasy IX , and a Chocobo Brush for the new Pictomancer job. The game will also get a physical Collector's Edition that includes the Digital Collector's Edition items, a box with art by Yoshitaka Amano , a Viper figure, an Adventurer's Cloth map, The Unending Journey notebook, and an adventurer's pen case. The physical Collector's Box items are available separately from the Digital Collector's Edition as well.

Image via Final Fantasy XIV game's website © Square Enix

The game's previously announced crossover with Final Fantasy XVI will launch on April 2 and will run until May 8.

© Square Enix

Final Fantasy

As with previous expansions andseries games, Amano designed the logo for "Dawntrail."

Pictomancer, based on Relm's job in Final Fantasy VI , will join Viper as the two new jobs in "Dawntrail." Sometime during the new expansion (patch 7.X), the game will also add a new Beastmaster "limited" job.

There will be new "lifestyle content" for the game titled "Cosmic Exploration" that features multiple planets. The new expansion will also add the the female Hrothgar race. Additionally, the level cap will increase from Level 90 to Level 100.

The expansion will feature the previously announced graphical update. There will be improvements to "screen-wide aesthetic appeal" and higher-resolution textures and shadows. As a result, the minimum system requirements will be updated. The PlayStation 4 will continue to be supported. The game update will allow players to put up to two dyes on gear, as well as eyeglasses and headgear at the same time. The game's free trial now goes go up to the "Stormblood" expansion, as of the 6.5 patch update.

Square Enix released Final Fantasy XIV Online for personal computers in September 2010. After criticism from fans, the company revealed an updated version of the game titled Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn that added a new world and story. Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn launched on Windows PC and PlayStation 3 in August 2013, on PlayStation 4 in April 2014, and on PlayStation 5 in May 2020. Square Enix has since released four expansions: "Heavensward" in June 2015, "Stormblood" in June 2017, "Shadowbringers" in July 2019, and "Endwalker" in December 2021. The game has recorded 30 million registered accounts worldwide as of January 2024.

The Final Fantasy XIV game's 6.55 patch with the final Main Scenario Quests for the "Endwalker" expansion launched on January 16.

The game launched for Xbox Series X|S on March 21. The Xbox version features faster loading and 4K support.

Square Enix announced in February 2022 that it will continue support for the MMORPG for the next 10 years.

Source: Final Fantasy XIV game's website