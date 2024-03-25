Manga Author Kazusa Subaru to Launch New Manga on May 24

Subaru to launch Tadaima Ghost Town manga about young boy living in old-fasioned town with adults

The May issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Asuka magazine revealed on Saturday that Kazusa Subaru will launch a new manga titled Tadaima Ghost Town (I'm Back Ghost Town) in the magazine's July issue, scheduled for release on May 24. Subaru also announced the new manga on their X (formerly Twitter ) account.

The manga tells the story of a young boy named Misora, who ran away from a socially ideal dome-shaped colony. Misora arrives at an "outside town," where adults live in an old-fashioned way.

Subaru's The 6th Loop: I'm Finally Free of Auto Mode in this Otome Game ( Otome Game Roku-shū-me, Auto Mode ga Kiremashita. ) manga, the adaptation of Reina Soratani and Hazuki Futaba 's light novel of the same title, ended with its sixth compiled book volume in July 2023.

Subaru launched the manga on Square Enix 's manga website Gangan Online in July 2020. Square Enix 's Manga UP! Global manga site and app publishes the manga digitally.