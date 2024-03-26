How to Grill Our Love Manga Gets Live-Action Series

14th volume shipped on March 22

The 14th compiled book volume of Shiori Hanatsuka 's How to Grill Our Love ( Yaiteru Futari ) manga revealed last Friday that the series is receiving a live-action adaptation.

Hanatsuka commemorated the news with a drawing on Twitter .

Kodansha USA publishes the series in English and describes the story:

Dating can be tough when you nerd out over barbecue. Kenta, a practical pitmaster, looks for a grill-friend in Chihiro, an aloof and faultless business babe…or is she? Scared of being rejected for who they really are, the two of them find comfort in food and each other…and all is well until Kenta must transfer away. With their developing relationship at steak, Chihiro proposes they tie the knot and they marry for better or wurst. Winging a long-distance marriage is one thing, but here's the rub—they barely know each other! It's a rare marriage where all the awkwardness of dating meets a sizzling passion for grilling!

Hanatsuka debuted the manga in Kodansha 's Morning magazine in September 2020. Kodansha USA shipped the seventh volume on March 5.

