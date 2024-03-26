Saint Seiya Creator Masami Kurumada's June Exhibition Canceled

Kurumada's 1st major art exhibition canceled due to 'various circumstances'

Image via Kurumada Production © 2015 KURUMADA PRODUCTION. All Rights Reserved

The official website for manga creatorannounced on Tuesday that the first major exhibition of his manga art, scheduled in June, has been canceled "due to various circumstances." Kurumada's staff reported that he is also saddened by the cancelation, and acknowledges the disappointment of fans around the world.

The exhibition was announced in January and was slated to open at the Mori Arts Center Gallery in Roppongi Hills in Tokyo. (Pictured at right is the visual for his smaller 40th anniversary art exhibition from 2014.)

Kurumada published the original Saint Seiya manga from 1986 to 1990. The manga has inspired a number of television anime, original video anime projects, anime films, and spinoff manga.

Knights of the Zodiac , the live-action Hollywood film based on the original manga, opened in Japan in April 2023. The film is titled Saint Seiya: The Beginning in Japan. The film began screening in the U.S. in May 2023.

Kurumada's Saint Seiya: Next Dimension - The Myth of Hades manga (image right) recently went on hiatus in June 2023, and will return in early summer for the "climax."

The manga resumed from the previous hiatus in April 2023 with the "Final Series Prequel," which ran for eight chapters. The manga had been on hiatus since July 2021.

Kurumada has been serializing the manga since 2006, and Akita Publishing will release the 15th compiled book volume on May 8.

