Chibi Godzilla Raids Again Anime Sequel Streams With English Subtitles on YouTube on April 10

The official YouTube channel for the Godzilla franchise announced on Wednesday that the sequel for Chibi Godzilla Raids Again , ( Chibi Godzilla no Gyakushū ), the anime about the Chibi Godzilla character, will begin streaming in Japanese with English subtitles on the channel on April 10 at 1:00 p.m. EDT. The channel streamed an English-subtitled trailer:

Image via Chibi Godzilla Raids Again anime's Twitter account © 2024 TOHO CO., LTD.

The sequel will premiere on April 3 at 7:05 a.m. JST (April 2 at 6:05 p.m. EDT) on TV Tokyo 's Oha Suta .

The anime will feature a returning cast. Maaya Uchida voices the new character Chibi Minilla, a "chibi" version of Godzilla's (adopted) son Minilla.

Taketo Shinkai is again directing the anime at Pie in the sky , and Chiharu Sakazaki is again designing the characters.

The anime premiered in April 2023 at 7:00 a.m. on TV Tokyo 's Iniminimanimo programming block. (Iniminimanimo — a reference to the English counting-out rhyme "Eeny, meeny, miny, moe" — has previously aired anime series aimed at children such as Pui Pui Molcar Driving School .)

The anime's cast includes:

A series of animated shorts titled "Tadaima! Chibi Gojira" (I'm Home! Chibi Godzilla), based on the Chibi Godzilla character, streamed on the Godzilla (Gojira) franchise 's YouTube channel in 2020.

Chibi Godzilla debuted in Chiharu Sakazaki 's Ganbare Chibi Gojira (Do Your Best, Chibi Godzilla) picture book in October 2018. Sakazaki launched a second picture book Nakayoshi Chibi Gojira (Close Friends, Chibi Godzilla) in May 2019.

The Chibi Godzilla project celebrated the 65th anniversary of the Godzilla franchise . The project launched in July 2018, and it has since appeared on a wrap of the Shinjuku Sumitomo Building, as a kigurumi character at 2018's "Gojira Fes" (Godzilla Fest) event, in animated shorts during theater intermission, and for other projects. Before designing Chibi Godzilla, Sakazaki was known for designing characters such as the Suica commuter card's penguin and Chiba Prefecture's official mascot Chi-ba-kun.

Source: Email corerspondence