Combatants Will Be Dispatched! Manga Ends

Manga adaptation launched in 2018

Image via Amazon Japan © Masaaki Kiasa, Natsume Akatsuki, Kakao Lanthanum, Kadokawa

The May issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine published the final chapter of Masaaki Kiasa 's manga adaptation of Natsume Akatsuki 's Combatants Will Be Dispatched! ( Sentōin, Hakenshimasu! ) light novel series on Wednesday.

Yen Press publishes the series in English and describes the story:

After a career spent slapping down superheroes as an evil minion of the Kisaragi Corporation, Agent Six has his next assignment—invade a fantasy world! With his pluck new partner, the “pretty-girl android” Alice, Agent Six sets out to bring his target planet to heel. What better way to accomplish that than by partnering with the locals?! Alongside Royal Guard Captain Snow, Battle Chimera Rose, and Archbishop Grimm, Alice and Six will square off against demon hordes—even if it's just a means of taking down the competition! Let the battle to be baddest begin!

Kadokawa published the first novel with art by Kakao Lanthanum in November 2017.

Masaaki Kiasa launched the manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine in March 2018. The manga's 11th compiled book volume shipped on November 22, and the 12th volume will ship on May 23. Yen Press publishes the novels and manga in English.

The series inspired an anime adaptation in April 2021 that aired on AT-X , Tokyo MX , KBS Kyoto , Sun TV , an BS- NTV . Funimation released an English dub for the show and also streamed the series as it aired with subtitles.

Yen Press also publishes Akatsuki's Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! novels, their manga adaptation, and the Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! spinoff novel series.

Source: Monthly Comic Alive May issue





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.