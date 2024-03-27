Deadman Wonderland Duo Launch Manga Adaptation of Higa Shimai Series

Horror light novel series began publishing in 2018

Manga creator Jinsei Kataoka announced on March 22 that she will be adapting Ichi Sawamura's Higa Shimai Series (Higa Sisters Series) light novels into a manga series with frequent collaborator Kazuma Kondou in 2024.

Kadokawa began publishing the horror series in October 2015. The first book in the series, "Bogiwan ga, Kuru" (Bogiwan is Coming) won the 22nd Japan Horror Novel Award and was adapted into a live-action film in 2018.

The duo previously teased a new series in November.

They recently ended their Retropolis Scratch manga on September 8. The duo launched the manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in July 2022. Kodansha published the third and final compiled book volume on October 6.

The duo launched the "steampunk action" manga Smokin' Parade in Kadokawa 's Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine in August 2015, and ended the series in April 2021. Kadokawa published the 10th and final volume in July 2021. Yen Press released the manga in English.

Kataoka and Kondou launched their 13-volume Deadman Wonderland manga in Monthly Shōnen Ace in 2006, and ended the series in July 2013. Tokyopop published the first five volumes of the manga before the company shut down its North American publishing division in 2011. Viz Media later released the series in English in North America. The manga received a 12-episode television anime adaptation in 2011, and Funimation released the series in North America on DVD in 2012, and in a Blu-ray/DVD combo package in July 2014.

The duo have also worked on the Eureka Seven manga together.



