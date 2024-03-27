SPY×FAMILY Code: White Anime Film Reveals New English Dub Trailer

Tickets for film's North American screenings now on sale

Crunchyroll started streaming a new English dub trailer for the SPY×FAMILY Code: White anime film on Wednesday. The company also announced that tickets are now available for the film's screening in the U.S. and Canada on April 19.

Image courtesy of Sony Pictures 2023「劇場版 SPY×FAMILY」製作委員会 ©遠藤達哉／集英社

Sony Pictures and Crunchyroll will screen the film in North America on April 19. The film will screen in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub . There will be IMAX showings for one week.

The film's global theatrical release dates are:

April 17: Belgium, France, Switzerland (French-speaking)

April 18: Australia, New Zealand

April 19: Canada, Spain, United States

April 23: Austria, Germany

April 24: Italy, Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago

April 25: Argentina, Aruba, Bolivia, Brazil, Central America, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Denmark, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Hungary, Mexico (in IMAX on April 18), Netherlands, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Portugal, Serbia, Slovenia, Suriname, Switzerland (German-speaking), Switzerland (Italian-speaking), Uruguay

April 26: Bulgaria, Ecuador, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Venezuela

The film opened in Japan on December 22. The film is an all-new work with an original story. The film sold 866,000 tickets and earned 1.224 billion yen (about US$8.61 million) in its first three days, and has earned a cumulative total of 6,113,862,330 yen (about US$40.61 million) as of February 25.

Crunchyroll describes the story:

He's a spy. She's an assassin. Together, Loid and Yor keep their double lives to themselves while pretending to be the perfect family. However, their adopted daughter Anya, a telepath, knows both of their exciting secrets unbeknownst to them. While under the guise of taking his family on a weekend winter getaway, Loid's attempt to make progress on his current mission Operation Strix proves difficult when Anya mistakenly gets involved and triggers events that threaten world peace!

Original manga creator Tatsuya Endō is credited with the original work and original character designs for the film, and he also supervised the film. WIT STUDIO and CloverWorks again animated the film. Takashi Katagiri directed the film, and Ichiro Okouchi was the scriptwriter. Kazuaki Shimada was the character designer, and Kana Ishida was the sub-character designer. Kyoji Asano was the chief animation director. Kazuhiro Furuhashi was the animation supervisor. [K]NoW_NAME wasthe music producer, and Shōji Hata was the sound director. Official HiGE DANdism performed the film's theme song "Soulsoup." The band also performed the first opening theme song for the anime's first season. Gen Hoshino performed the film's ending song "Hikari no Ato" (Trails of Light). Hoshino previously performed the ending theme song "Kigeki" (Comedy) for the anime's first television season, and the new song serves as a "sequel" to that song.

New cast members for the film include Tomoya Nakamura as Dmitri, Kento Kaku as Luka, Banjō Ginga as Snijder, and Shunsuke Takeuchi as Type F.



Source: Press release